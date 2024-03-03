Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on 4x Scoring Champion's status (March 3)

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is listed as available and will play against the OKC Thunder on Sunday, playing on the second set of the back-to-back at home.

The Suns are coming off a 109-118 loss against the Houston Rockets after beating them 110-105 on Thursday, splitting their season series. They have gone 2-3 since the All-Star break.

The upcoming Sunday matchup marks the second encounter in a three-game seasonal showdown between the teams, with the Thunder previously clinching victory in their first meeting, a 111-99 win on Nov. 12. Heading into this contest, the Thunder are riding a wave of momentum, boasting a 4-1 record since the league's All-Star break.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Currently, Kevin Durant is in peak condition, unhampered by injuries. Nonetheless, this season has seen him navigate through various health issues.

KD has been sidelined for a total of seven games, with absences attributed to both ankle and hamstring injuries. His most recent spell away from the court was in January, during which he contended with the latter issue.

Frank Vogel, Phoenix Suns head coach, reported that KD experienced a leg injury towards the end of the fourth quarter in the 112-107 win against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 31.

Following this incident, KD was out for three games. Since his return, he has participated in every one of the subsequent 25 games.

Kevin Durant stats vs. OKC Thunder

KD has appeared in 13 games against his former team OKC Thunder, going 8-5 as a member of the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant has been delivering exceptional performances, with averages of 31.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists, alongside a remarkable shooting efficiency of 52.5% from the field. His prowess extends beyond the arc, hitting 43.7% of his 3-point attempts, and he has been nearly flawless from the free-throw line, with a 93.0% success rate.

These figures not only highlight Kevin's scoring efficiency but also underscore his achievement of surpassing the coveted 50/40/90 shooting splits, a testament to his elite skill level.

In their latest encounter, Durant showcased his multifaceted game, finishing with 28 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal, and two blocks. Despite a less typical shooting night, making 7 of 18 attempts for a 38.9% shooting rate from the field, he excelled from the 3-point line, sinking 3 of 5 for an impressive 60.0%.

The Suns, with KD leading the charge, are eager to bounce back after a recent setback against the Rockets, where Durant's 30-point effort wasn't enough for the win in their back-to-back opener.

With Devin Booker's status uncertain due to the ankle injury, Kevin's role becomes even more critical to help the Suns secure a victory.