Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on 2x NBA Champion's status (March 20)

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is listed as available and will play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday for the second and final matchup of their season series.

The Philadelphia 76ers, with a 38-30 record, currently hold the sixth position in the Eastern Conference and rank third in the Atlantic Division. Their recent victory, a hard-fought 98-91 win against the Miami Heat on Monday, showcased stellar performances from Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr., who collectively contributed 52 points, 19 rebounds and 13 assists.

On the other side, the Phoenix Suns, boasting a 39-29 record, occupy the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They aim to bounce back following a disappointing blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, who secured a convincing 140-129 win on Sunday. Notably, six players from the Bucks managed to score in double digits, demonstrating the depth and firepower of their roster.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant is currently enjoying peak physical condition, devoid of any injury concerns. However, this NBA season has presented him with several health challenges to navigate.

Throughout the season, KD has been sidelined for a total of seven games, with absences stemming from both ankle and hamstring injuries. His most recent absence occurred in January, during which he dealt with a hamstring issue.

Frank Vogel, head coach of the Phoenix Suns, disclosed that KD sustained a leg injury in the final moments of the fourth quarter during the team's 112-107 victory over the Orlando Magic on Dec .31.

Consequently, Durant was sidelined for three games. Since his return, he has been a consistent presence on the court, participating in each of the subsequent 33 games.

Kevin Durant stats vs Philadelphia 76ers

KD has played the 76ers 24 times in his career, going 18-6. He has averaged 27.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists with 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks on 50.9% shooting from the field, including 35.1% from the 3-point line and 83.9% from the charity stripe.

In their inaugural matchup this season, he notched 31 points, eight rebounds and three assists with a steal and two blocks on 45.0% shooting, including 1-of-4 from the 3-point line at 25.0% and sinking 12 of his 14 free throws at 85.7%.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns?

The upcoming showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns will be broadcast locally on Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia, providing coverage for both home and away audiences.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EDT. For those unable to catch the game on television, live streaming options will be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV. Additionally, viewers can take advantage of a special offer granting access to NBA TV for a week of free viewing.