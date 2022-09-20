Is Kevin Durant really related to Decobie Durant?

Kevin Durant has had a successful NBA career and is one of the all-time great scorers. The Brooklyn Nets forward has made a name for himself in the league. However, many have wondered if he's related to Decobie Durant.

There is no doubt that Durants are gifted athletes. Kevin is dominating the NBA, and Decobie could become a great football player in the NFL.

This article will reveal if the two athletes are related and cover their connection.

The relationship between Decobie and Kevin Durant

Decobie Durant is a cornerback in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams. He was drafted with the 142nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and already had a couple of professional games under his belt. Decobie helped his team beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, winning his first pro game.

During the Rams' preseason game against the Houston Texans, Decobie caught Kevin Durant's attention. The NBA superstar noticed his last name on one jersey and took to Twitter to say that Decobie was his cousin.

Durant posted, "Somehow this is my cousin," on his Twitter profile, likely as a joke. The young NFL prospect responded to him with a shark emoji and "Sniper," which is KD's nickname.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar most likely didn't mean that literally. The words of support may mean a lot to Decobie Durant.

KD could have joined a Los Angeles team as well

A few months ago, Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It seemed that his tenure with the team was over. Joe Tsai, the team owner, managed to talk him into staying.

If Durant had left the Nets, there was a chance of him joining the Los Angeles Lakers. While this chance was slim, there were rumors of him teaming up with LeBron James in the City of Angels.

🦉 Lakers Vino @VinoUncorked Rumors circulate that some NBA executives believe the Lakers could & should trade for both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

KD publicly shows love to Bron’s new shoe.

The Lakers acquiring Kevin Durant would have been difficult due to the team's lack of cap space. However, there is no doubt that watching Durant and LeBron on the same team would have been fun.

The Nets managed to keep the two-time NBA champion and will have another shot at a championship with him. In the meantime, at least one Los Angeles team will have a Durant on the roster.

