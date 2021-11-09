Is Khris Middleton playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Two-time All-Star and Milwaukee Bucks’ star Khris Middleton is questionable for the blockbuster game against the Philadelphia 76ers after entering the NBA’s safety and health protocols earlier in the week. Middleton has not played for the Bucks since getting his sixth straight start of the current season in the Bucks’ loss against the San Antonio Spurs last weekend.

He was then unavailable to play against the Utah Jazz due to an illness and entered the league’s safety and health protocols on Monday after testing positive for the Coronavirus. Considering the league’s updated guidelines this season, Khris Middleton’s return will depend upon a number of factors, most notably whether he has been fully vaccinated or not.

What is Khris Middelton’s status for tonight's game against Philadelphia 76ers?

In a nutshell, Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the match against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has not played in the last four games for the Milwaukee Bucks and his absence has been felt as well, particularly because Jrue Holiday is currently also undergoing an injury rehabilitation. Only Giannis Antetokounmpo among the Bucks’ “big 3” is available for the match against the Philadelphia 76ers, who are dealing with injury issues of their own.

Khris Middelton and Jrue Hoilday are both out for the Milwaukee Bucks

Middleton was an All-Star last year and the year before that, and has produced 20 points, 4.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game in the six games he has started thus far. He will not be available for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers alongside Holiday, with the Bucks looking to avoid what will be their third straight loss.

When will Khris Middleton return?

As mentioned above, Khris Middelton’s prospective return depends upon his vaccination status. If he is not fully vaccinated, Middleton will have to quarantine for a period of seven days and will not be allowed to participate until he produces a negative test.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Khris Middleton tested positive earlier this week for COVID-19, so I asked Jrue what was going through his head as he was feeling sick and he saw Khris hit the injured list because of the health and safety protocols.



His response: Khris Middleton tested positive earlier this week for COVID-19, so I asked Jrue what was going through his head as he was feeling sick and he saw Khris hit the injured list because of the health and safety protocols.His response: https://t.co/liSGqLKpSR

However, if he is vaccinated, Middleton should be able to return by within days and might be available for the Bucks match against the New York Knicks. The Milwaukee Bucks have not revealed Middleton’s vaccinations tatus until now.

