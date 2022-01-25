Is Klay Thompson playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? | 2021-22 NBA season

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are getting prepared for tonight's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson has missed the Warriors' last two games, including their most recent win over the Utah Jazz.

After impressing throughout the opening months of the 2021-22 NBA season, Golden State is attempting to find their groove again as the team has won just five of their last ten games.

The Warriors have had to deal with a number of key players in and out of the lineup as of late, and the team will be eager to try to build off their current two-game winning streak with tonight's showdown against the Mavericks. As of now, they find themselves in second place in the Western Conference standings with an overall record of 34-13 this year.

There's no denying that Golden State would get a big boost in their rotation if sharpshooter Klay Thompson is able to go tonight against Dallas. Thompson has been rusty, as expected, since his anticipated return to Golden State and is still trying to find his rhythm. He's coming off an impressive 21-point performances previously, and it seems as if it's only a matter of time before everything starts to click more consistently. So far this year, Thompson is averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 37.2% from the field over the course of six games.

Klay Thompson is questionable for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is officially listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson has missed the Warriors' last two games after dealing with some general soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. With the 2021-22 NBA season only reaching its midway point, it's clear that the Warriors are stressing caution with Klay Thompson as he still tries to get back into a rhythm of playing extended minutes.

Thompson returned to the Warriors after missing two seasons with an ACL and Achilles tears. There's no doubt that Golden State is going to continue to be patient with Thompson, as he's going to need some time to get his body back into game shape, especially throughout the remainder of the regular season.

Although Thompson hasn't been as efficient from the field as he was before his injury, there's still been plenty of intriguing flashes to show that he's starting to find his confidence again.

Also Read Article Continues below

Golden State has been dealing with a number of injuries lately, including veteran forward Draymond Green. After making some noise with their impressive start to the year, the Warriors have had to deal with a little bit of adversity. It's something that happens to teams every year, and it looks as if Golden State is close to getting back on track in a hurry. After winning just five of their last ten games, Golden State have a current two-game winning streak and will look to make it three in a row tonight against the Dallas Mavericks.

Edited by Arnav