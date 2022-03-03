Is Klay Thompson playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? | 2021-22 NBA season

Klay Thompson's return to the fold has been one of the great things that has happened to the Golden State Warriors this season. They started the season red-hot without Thompson, but his availability will be a significant boost in their championship campaign.

Despite their hot start, the Warriors have not been in their best form recently, mainly because they are missing a key player in Draymond Green. Nonetheless, a top-four finish is guaranteed given the caliber of players they have available.

A win would do the Warriors some good as they have lost two of their last three games since returning from the All-Star break. Stephen Curry had an incredible All-Star outing, knocking down 16 three-pointers but has not continued that form from deep.

Later tonight, the Warriors will be hosted by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who are coming off a win against the struggling LA Lakers. Thompson has missed their last two games due to illness, and fans are desperate to know if their two-way sharpshooter will be available to help take down the Mavericks.

What is Klay Thompson's status for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks?

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles against Amir Coffey #7 of the Los Angeles Clippers

Thompson is listed on the Warriors' injury report as "questionable" with a general illness. He has missed their last two games for the same reason but might suit up to play tonight.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Moses Moody and Klay Thompson will both be listed as questionable vs Dallas, per Kerr. But both practiced today and seem to be trending toward playing. Moses Moody and Klay Thompson will both be listed as questionable vs Dallas, per Kerr. But both practiced today and seem to be trending toward playing.

The medical staff has been careful with Thompson as they are gradually incorporating him into the squad. He was sidelined for over 900 days due to an ACL and Achilles injury, which is why the team is making sure they do not overburden him early in his return.

When will Klay Thompson return?

While there is no timeline for Thompson's return, fans can rest easy knowing that the nature of his illness is not something that will sideline him for an extended period. Seeing as he is a game-time decision, he could suit up tonight if he is feeling up to it.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson will return tomorrow, he says: “I’m playing. I didn’t come all the way to Dallas to watch.”



Said he got a massive headache after Thursday’s game and felt sick the last several days. Klay Thompson will return tomorrow, he says: “I’m playing. I didn’t come all the way to Dallas to watch.”Said he got a massive headache after Thursday’s game and felt sick the last several days. https://t.co/uE33PkwDjB

How does Klay Thompson's absence impact the Golden State Warriors?

With Klay on the roster, the Warriors have an elite-level two-way threat who can impact the game on both ends of the floor. Although he is not yet at his best defensively, his size and length will be a boost defending the perimeter and post.

Since Thompson's return, he has played a limited amount of minutes in 17 games and has helped the Warriors win ten of those. As he continues to ramp up, he will undoubtedly have a bigger influence on their season.

