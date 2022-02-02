Is Klay Thompson playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? | 2021-22 NBA season

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are preparing for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs. It's a clash between two Western Conference opponents, and the Warriors will look to continue their six-game winning streak.

After dealing with some inconsistent play recently, Golden State has started to find their groove again. The team has won eight of its last 10 games and is currently in second place in the Western Conference. The Warriors continue to look like one of the most dangerous teams in the league, and Tuesday night's game against the Spurs will be the final game of a quick two-game road trip.

Since his much-anticipated return, Warriors star Klay Thompson has struggled with efficiency. That was expected, as Thompson is playing his first games in almost two years. Thompson has started to show progress as he's averaged 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in his last four outings. During that stretch, Thompson went on to shoot 45.6%, including 36.7% from 3-point range.

Klay Thompson is out for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs

Golden State Warriors wing Klay Thompson is out for tonight's game against the Spurs

Golden State Warriors wing Klay Thompson has been ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

With the Warriors playing Monday night against the Houston Rockets, it looks as if the team is giving Thompson the night off to rest. Golden State continues to have a plan when it comes to ramping up the minutes of their talented star. Seeing that Thompson is playing his first games in more than two years, it's an intelligent move for the organization.

Golden State will have to try to pull off their seventh straight win with a number of pieces sitting out to rest.

According to Warriors beat writer Anthony Slater of The Athletic, it looks as if Golden State will be without a number of key players, including fellow superstar Stephen Curry. Golden State has been firing on all cylinders lately, and it looks as if the team is going to rest a number of players on the second night of a back-to-back.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry is out tonight in San Antonio. Sitting on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica, James Wiseman. Skeleton crew. Steph Curry is out tonight in San Antonio. Sitting on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica, James Wiseman. Skeleton crew.

Also Read Article Continues below

After Tuesday night's game against San Antonio, the Warriors will head home to take on the Sacramento Kings. Golden State will then quickly turnaround and hit the road again for a two-game road trip against the OKC Thunder and Utah Jazz.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein