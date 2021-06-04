Is Kyle Kuzma overrated? Here's what the numbers say about the LA Lakers starlet

Kyle Kuzma has been called out as “overrated” after the NBA defending champions were knocked out by the Phoenix Suns. The LA Lakers produced a dismal performance in game 6 against the Phoenix Suns. They were trailing by as many as 29 points but cut the deficit to as little as 10. However, it was Kuzma’s mistakes that were highlighted the most. LeBron James’ body language suggesting that that 25-year old’s time with the Lakers might be coming to an end.

Kyle Kuzma has signed an extension with the #Lakers for 3yrs-$40M.



Do you like the deal? Or is Kuzma overrated? — Steve Mason (@VeniceMase) December 21, 2020

The youngster broke out on to the NBA scene in the 2017-18 NBA season. Kuzma has shown potential but regular mistakes and an inability to come good under pressure has often been exposed as evidence of him being “overrated.”

Is Kyle Kuzma overrated? Looking at the numbers behind the LA Lakers’ forward

Kyle Kuzma had a successful 2017-18 season, and followed it up the next year by averaging 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Kuzma initially shared the spotlight with the likes of young stars Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram, two players who have transformed into genuine superstars since leaving the LA Lakers.

In fact, Kyle Kuzma’s best ever season was LeBron James’ first with the LA Lakers. He improved his shooting efficiency from inside the arc and was expected to develop into a superstar by now. However, Kuzma’s last two seasons have been worse than his first two, with his recent performances shedding extra light on his inability to perform under pressure.

Lebron so tired of Kyle Kuzma ahhhh!! Lebron trying to post up and Kuz just Brick the hell out of it😂 Bron just start walking. Ya know #LeBronJames like we should’ve kept @ZO2_ pic.twitter.com/RFS0MxEtfS — McKinneyYellowJacket (@McKYellowJacket) June 4, 2021

Kuzma regularly misses open threes and has seen a reduction in his overall attempts in the past two seasons. He averaged 12.9 points in the 2020-21 NBA season, and started just nine matches in the 2019-20 regular season. Kuzma had his best season from the three point zone in his rookie year, during which he shot at almost 37% and attempted 5.6 shots per game.

Kyle Kuzma is an enemy to the sport of basketball. pic.twitter.com/QY3LltTfYw — vitor (@userpain23) June 4, 2021

After averaging around 30% for the next two seasons, he shot at slightly more than 36% again this season. But it is his performances against more elite teams that have come under scrutiny. With the LA Lakers missing Anthony Davis in the last few games against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James needed his role players to come good.

Kyle Kuzma’s decision making with the final pass, regular three-point misses and average defensive effort has resulted in him not becoming a regular starter. He averaged around 22 minutes against the Phoenix Suns during the six matches, went scoreless once, scored two points twice, and averaged a grand total of five points per game.

Kyle Kuzma of the LA Lakers

Kyle Kuzma converted just 14 of his 48 field goal attempts and is averaging less than 13 points a game since the 2019-20 NBA season. In such a scenario, Kyle Kuzma’s hefty $40 million contract which has a player option for the 2023-24 NBA season might appear a bit undeserved. While Kuzma has done a job through part of the season as a bench player and regularly shows flashes of his potential, his overall output has simply been below par.

According to the statistics, Kuzma’s performances have not been as good, with his regular mistakes leading to a reduction in gametime as well. The 25-year old still has time on his side though. However, considering that the Lakers had the likes of Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram along with Kyle Kuzma, they might end up ruing their choices, in the future.

