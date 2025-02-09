Is Kyle Kuzma playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Exploring Bucks forward's availability (Feb. 9)

Kyle Kuzma is available to suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks as they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

The former NBA champion made his debut for the Bucks during their 115-110 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Kuzma played close to 24 minutes and recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and an assist off the bench.

Kyle Kuzma was acquired by the Bucks from the Washington Wizards on the trade deadline day in a four-team deal that sent Khris Middleton to the Wizards. He expressed excitement about the move as he discussed the trade after landing in Milwaukee on Friday.

"When I heard the news, I was super ecstatic to be here. I wanted to be here," Luzma said.

"Just because I knew this is a place to potentially compete for a championship and play high-level winning basketball again. That was the most important thing. I told my mom that I'll be living out my midwest dream. Being from Michigan, living close to the lake."

This season, Kyle Kuzma is averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 41.7%, including 28.6% from beyond the arc.

Kyle Kuzma's stats vs Philadelphia 76ers

Kyle Kuzma has played 19 games against the Philadelphia 76ers, winning six, averaging 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Sunday's matchup will be the Kuzma's first encounter against the 76ers while donning a Bucks jersey and second overall this season. The 6-foot-9 forward recorded 16 points, five rebounds and two assists for the 109-103 loss against the Sixers last month while he was with the Washington Wizards.

The upcoming matchup will be the Milwaukee Bucks' third meeting against the Philadelphia 76ers, with Milwaukee up 2-0 in their season series.

The Bucks are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 27-23 record and have won four of their last 10 outings after their road loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are 11th in the East with a 20-31 record and have won five of their last 10 games. They are on a two-game losing streak following their 125-112 road loss against the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The 76ers-Bucks contest will tip off at 2 p.m. ET at the Finserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday. It will be aired nationally on ABC and ESPN+ and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

