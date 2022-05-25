Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? | 2021-22 NBA season

Kyle Lowry's Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics tonight at FTX Arena for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

It has been an incredible display from both teams, as neither have been able to get any separation in the series despite getting blowout victories. The opposing team always returns the favor after getting decimated in the previous game.

The series is currently tied at 2-2, following a devastating loss for Miami Heat in Game 4 at TD Garden. The Celtics put together a defensive masterclass, holding Miami to 1 point in the first nine minutes, a huge contrast to their bright start in Game 3.

Heat Nation @HeatNationCP Kyle Lowry and the Heat don't want to dwell on Game 4's setback, and are focused to take a must-win Game 5 Kyle Lowry and the Heat don't want to dwell on Game 4's setback, and are focused to take a must-win Game 5 👀 https://t.co/jMjVFS4hnV

A lot needs to change if Miami hopes to win the series, and it might come down to health. Both teams have endured injuries to key players, and the healthier team might end up taking the series.

Action resumes in the ECF tonight, and fans are eager to know if their All-Star guard will be available to help the team compete. While there are star players that could feature in his stead, Kyle Lowry brings something different to the team.

Kyle Lowry is questionable for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat looks to shoot against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics

Miami has listed Lowry as "questionable" ahead of tonight's tie against the Celtics. The former NBA champion has struggled with a hamstring injury for the better part of the season and is yet to make a full recovery.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang The Heat is listing Herro (left groin strain), Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain), Max Strus (right hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (left knee irritation) and Gabe Vincent (left hamstring strain) as questionable for Game 5.



Jimmy Butler is not on the injury report. The Heat is listing Herro (left groin strain), Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain), Max Strus (right hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (left knee irritation) and Gabe Vincent (left hamstring strain) as questionable for Game 5.Jimmy Butler is not on the injury report.

Lowry has featured in only seven games this postseason and has been in and out of the starting lineup. He played the first three games against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, two against the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals, and two against the Celtics.

When will Kyle Lowry return?

Although there is no official timeline for his return, there is a chance Lowry will feature tonight. He has played through injury in the last two games and might continue to do so.

While he will not be at his best, and his minutes might be restricted, he is still one of the best players on their roster with impeccable court vision. With that in mind, he will undoubtedly be a boost even if he is not operating at full capacity.

How does Kyle Lowry's absence impact the Miami Heat?

Miami have been excellent without Lowry, registering a 6-1 record in the playoffs. However, his ability to push the pace and create high-percentage shots for his teammates on offense sets him apart from the rest.

Lowry has developed great chemistry with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the court, and his presence often makes them play better. Throughout the playoffs, he has often made outfield passes that have led to fastbreak points. While he is a decent ball-handler, he always looks to push the pace before the defense sets up.

The Heat have shown that they can hold their own without Lowry, but they are a more rounded team with him on the hardwood. The 36-year-old has contributed 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in the seven games he has featured in this postseason.

