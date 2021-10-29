Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry suffered a right ankle injury during the season opener against 2021 NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry was involved in a collision with Milwaukee Bucks’ Pat Connaughton and temporarily left the court to get treatment.

Lowry returned to the Miami Heat’s bench but did not take further part in the game, finishing with a stat line of 5 points and 6 assists in 24 minutes. The now 36-year old was selected as an All-Star from 2015-2020 but missed out last season due to a number of injuries.

Since returning from an ankle injury, Lowry suffered a right elbow bursitis injury that has resulted in him being listed as questionable for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In this article, we look at whether Kyle Lowry is fit enough to play against the Charlotte Hornets.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Bam Adebayo has been downgraded to questionable for tonight's game vs. Hornets because of a left knee bruise. Adebayo was listed as probable yesterday.



Kyle Lowry still probable with right elbow bursitis. Bam Adebayo has been downgraded to questionable for tonight's game vs. Hornets because of a left knee bruise. Adebayo was listed as probable yesterday.Kyle Lowry still probable with right elbow bursitis.

What is Kyle Lowry’s status for tonight's game against Charlotte Hornets?

Yes, Kyle Lowry is expected to feature in the game and should be a part of the starting lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. After getting injured during the opening day fixture, Lowry was forced to sit out for the loss over the Indiana Pacers, a game where Tyler Herro came to the fore and top-scored for his team with 30 points.

Jimmy Buttler and Kyle Lowry in action for the Miami Heat

Lowry played for 34 minutes against the Nets but has been listed as questionable against the Cavaliers. He was initially listed as questionable and returned subsequently for the fixture against the Orlando Magic.

He was far from his best with respect to shooting and finished with 9 points and 8 assists overall. Kyle Lowry then started the victory over the Brooklyn Nets and was the chief orchestrator with 9 assists and 9 points.

FiveThirtyEight @FiveThirtyEight Kyle Lowry made his Toronto teammates better. Can he do the same in Miami? 53eig.ht/3C4N6Yz Kyle Lowry made his Toronto teammates better. Can he do the same in Miami? 53eig.ht/3C4N6Yz

Hence, while Lowry was listed as questionable for the first two matches after the opening day fixture, he missed only one game and has played both of Miami Heat’s last two fixtures. In such a scenario, he can be expected to start against the Cleveland Cavaliers, especially since Terry Rozier is still some way away from making his return.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bam Adebayo top-scored for the Miami Heat against the Brooklyn Nets with 30 points, while Jimmy Butler was also on point, finishing with 17 points and 14 rebounds. The Miami Heat will now be looking to build on their victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee