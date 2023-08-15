Is Kyrie Irving banned on NBA Reddit? Taking a closer look amid his support for James Harden in Daryl Morey saga

Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks showed his support for James Harden in the middle of his drama with Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers. Irving made an interesting point on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Harden's situation.

Irving's show of support was shared on NBA Reddit but it seems like the Mavs guard's name is banned on the subreddit or at least in headlines. User ArrayMichael7 used the headline "NBA player speaks out on Harden situation" because his post will get removed if it has "Kyrie Irving" on it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's unclear when the Kyrie Irving ban was implemented on NBA Reddit but it seems like it was a regular occurrence. There were comments about Irving's ban back in November as well.

But looking through the recent posts on the subreddit, posts with "Kyrie Irving" on the headlines were still being approved two days ago. ArrayMichael7 even pointed out that using "A11Eleven" which is Irving's X handle would also get removed.

Irving is one of the most controversial NBA players of his generation. He remains popular among players but it seems like fans didn't like how he handled his time with the Brooklyn Nets, as well as the whole vaccination drama.

Nevertheless, Irving will continue to speak his mind and he did just that on Monday when he replied to Adrian Wojnarowski's tweet about James Harden. The one-time NBA champion asked ESPN's top NBA insider if using the word "disgruntled" to describe Harden was appropriate.

"Is he Disgruntled Adrian?? Or is he holding Darryl Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer?" Irving wrote.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Charles Barkley and Kevin Garnett emerge as Stephen A. Smith's top picks for ESPN role

Does Kyrie Irving have a point about James Harden?

Kyrie Irving and James Harden during their time with the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden's rant about Daryl Morey's alleged dishonesty made waves on social media yesterday. Harden was in China when he spoke about not wanting to return to the Philadelphia 76ers as long as Morey was the team's president.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said. "Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of."

Expand Tweet

Kyrie Irving supporting his former teammate posed the question about Morey's promise to Harden. The Sixers GM told Anthony Gargano on 97.5 The Fanatic last month that he will try to honor Harden's trade request. Fast forward to Sunday and the Sixers have ended their effort of trading the former MVP.

So was Harden right about Morey? Are the Sixers setting themselves up for failure by prolonging the drama? What would the effect of this saga to Philly's title hopes next season?

Also Read: Austin Reaves aims to steal strategies from Team USA stars to elevate the LA Lakers

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)