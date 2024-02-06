Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? Latest on 8x All-Star's status (February 6)

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is listed as available to play his former team, the Brooklyn Nets, on Tuesday. After being removed from the injury report, he will play the second night of a back-to-back after Dallas beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-102 on the road.

Irving returned to action following six games, getting upgraded from probable. The eight-time All-Star logged in 35 minutes, playing the second most minutes on the team, after Luka Doncic's 36.

On his comeback, Irving shrugged off any rust, ending the night with a team-high 23 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals on 10-of-17 shooting. The Mavericks outscored the 76ers by 15 points with Irving on the court.

What happened to Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving injured his thumb in the marquee game with the Boston Celtics on Jan. 22 while attempting to swipe the ball from Jayson Tatum before he could dribble.

Unfortunately, his timing was off, and as Tatum began his dribble, Irving ended up hurting his thumb. Following the game, Irving was seen wearing a brace for his thumb. His X-rays came clean, though, indicating that there was no fracture.

Kyrie Irving stats vs. Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving has played the Brooklyn Nets 23 times, going 17-6, while playing for the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. He has averaged 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists against the Nets, with his stat highs being 34 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and six steals.

In his last matchup with Brooklyn after joining the Mavericks, he ended with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists, going 6-of-17 from the field.

Irving is poised to play a crucial role in his expected return against his former team. His ability to create and make difficult shots will significantly alleviate the scoring and offensive burden on Luka Doncic.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets?

The Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets will play on the second night of their back-to-back, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and Bally Sports SW-DAL for local coverage. Fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial, which would give viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

