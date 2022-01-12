Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? | 2021-22 NBA season

After missing almost half of the season due to an insistence on not taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Kyrie Irving returned as a part-time player to help the Brooklyn Nets in their quest for a championship in the 2021-22 NBA season. A bright start to the season has been marred by injuries and COVID-19 protocols, resulting in the Nets losing five of their last seven matches.

Kyrie Irving has featured in only two games for the Nets and has a 1-1 record. Seeing as he will only play road games, he will feature in 23 of the team's remaining 43 games.

Since the postponement of two of their games due to COVID-19 outbreaks before Christmas Day, the Nets have struggled, losing three consecutive games for the first time this season. Kyrie's debut against the Indiana Pacers on January 5th helped the team snap that streak.

The game against the Chicago Bulls is a big win for the Nets. A third loss to the Bulls might result in them falling further down in the Eastern Conference standings. They are currently ranked second but need a win to hold that position, which is why many wonder if Kyrie will be available to help the Nets secure the dub.

What is Kyrie Irving's status for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls?

Kyrie Irving might be unavailable for the Ets tonight against the Bulls

According to the team's official injury report, Kyrie Irving is listed as "questionable" ahead of tonight's bout against the Bulls. It is only the third game he is eligible to play, and neither Kyrie nor the Nets will be happy with him missing more games than he's supposed to.

Unfortunately, what Kyrie referred to as "unnecessary play" might keep him out of the team later tonight. In an attempt to prevent the ball from going out of bounds, Portland Trail Blazers Nassir Little dived under Kyrie, resulting in the All-Star guard tweaking his ankle.

When will Kyrie Irving return?

The nature of the injury might not keep him out for an extended period, but so far, there has been no official statement on when he will suit up again for the Nets in one of their road games.

If he misses tonight's game, he will have some time to properly heal as the Nets return to Barclays Center to host the OKC Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans before getting back on the road.

How does Kyrie Irving's absence impact the Brooklyn Nets?

The Nets chose not to have Kyrie as a part-time player earlier in the season but changed their minds as the season progressed, with owner Joe Tsai stating that he wants the team to have the best chance at winning. With the injury, the Nets will have to rely majorly on Kevin Durant, something the franchise wanted to avoid.

With Kyrie, the Nets have a 1-1 record following a 114-108 loss against the Trail Blazers last time out. The Nets undoubtedly have enough firepower to win games, but it will be so much easier with Kyrie, who is averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in two games.

