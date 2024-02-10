Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on former NBA champion’s status (February 10)

Kyrie Irving is listed as probable in the Dallas Mavericks injury report as they prepare to take on the OKC Thunder in Dallas on Saturday night. His participation will be a game-time decision.

Irving had played against the New York Knicks on Thursday after being cleared for the game. He recorded 16 points, five rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes of playtime. The game concluded with the Mavericks securing a 122-108 win on the road, led by Luka Doncic's 39 points.

What had happened to Kyrie Irving?

During the Mavericks' matchup against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 22, Kyrie Irving injured his thumb while attempting to swipe the ball from Jayson Tatum before he could dribble. Irving was seen wearing a brace for his thumb after the game. However, there was no fracture, as indicated by his clean X-ray report.

Irving has been listed on the Dallas Mavericks' injury report since that Celtics outing as questionable. He has missed six straight games since the incident but played the previous three for the Mavericks.

Kyrie Irving's stats vs. the OKC Thunder

Kyrie Irving has played 14 games against the OKC Thunder and has won 10 of them. He has averaged 21.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists against them.

Irving, however, has not played against the Thunder since being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. His last outing against the Timberwolves took place last season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 15., 2023. He registered 15 points, six assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in the Nets' losing effort against the OKC Thunder.

This season, Irving is averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the 30 games he has played. He is shooting 48% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc.

Heading into tonight's matchup, the Dallas Mavericks (29-23) are placed eighth in the Western Conference, winning five of their last 10 games. They are riding a three-game streak after Thursday's win over the Knicks.

On the other hand, the OKC Thunder (35-16) sit at the second spot in the Western Conference, winning seven of their last 10 games. They lost their previous matchup against the Utah Jazz 124-117 on Tuesday in Utah.

Tonight's matchup will be the second encounter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Thunder this season. Kyrie Irving did not play in the previous contest on Dec. 3 in Dallas. The game resulted in the Thunder clinching a 126-120 win despite Luka Doncic's stellar triple-double performance with 36 points, 15 rebounds and 18 assists.

