Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets is one of the most talented players in the entire league. He is a natural born scorer with invaluable instincts pertaining to the sport. Often considered the greatest ball handler in the league's history, watching him dribble past defenders and execute a gravity defying finishing shot is thrilling beyond measure.

Irving was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the first overall pick of the 2011 draft. He has since become one of the most followed players. Kyrie Irving now plays for the Nets and has become an indispensable member of the team, averaging 26.9 points and six assists per game in the 2020-21 season. Uncle Drew also became a member of the exclusive 50-40-90 shooting club in the previous season.

However, a strongly opinionated individual, Irving often lands in trouble for his statements and stances. This time, his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccination has effectively ended his chance of playing all home games in New york. The Nets squad, which includes the likes of James Harden and Kevin Durant, are in deep trouble over the possible absence of their key point guard.

What is Kyrie Irving's status for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers?

James Herbert @outsidethenba kevin durant and kyrie irving just happen to be at brooklyn bridge park rn kevin durant and kyrie irving just happen to be at brooklyn bridge park rn https://t.co/rRFE7xSym4

The Philadelphia 76ers are all set to host the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. With Ben Simmons indefinitely out due to his dogmatic stand, the 76ers will play the formidable team from New York without their best defender and playmaker.

But with Kyrie Irving still maintaining his stance on not taking the coronavirus vaccination under any circumstances, the Brooklyn Nets are all set to play the October 11 game without him. The injury report submitted by the Nets squad to the NBA lists Kyrie as "Not With Team" for the upcoming game. This will perhaps make things easier for the Simmons-less Sixers.

When will Kyrie Irving return?

As per emerging reports and information, Irving will most likely miss all exhibition matches as well as all regular season home games. According to Brian Lewis, a NY Post reporter, Nets head coach Steve Nash had to say the following about the Kyrie storm brewing in New York:

"I think we recognize he’s not playing home games. We’re going to have to for sure play without him this year. So it just depends on when, where and how much."

Most stadiums and cities in the USA and Canada have issued strict vaccination mandates. Given Irving's refusal to take the shot, his return to the court to play for Brooklyn will be a long and unpredictable affair.

