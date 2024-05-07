Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. OKC Thunder? Latest on former NBA champion’s status (May 7)

Kyrie Irving has been very instrumental in the Dallas Mavericks success in overcoming the LA Clippers in the first round of the 2024 NBA Western Conference Playoffs. To get deeper into the postseason, the Mavs need his championship experience to help lead the team.

Up on their schedule next is another grueling best-of-seven matchup with the number one seeded team in the NBA Western Conference, the OKC Thunder. Game 1 begins on Wednesday, May 7, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

In the recent injury report released by the Mavericks, Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. are marked as 'probable' to play. Confirmed as not suiting up for Game 1 are Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Greg Brown III and rotation player Maxi Kleber. The rest of the team, including Kyrie Irving, will suit up.

Game 1 between the Dallas Mavericks and the OKC Thunder will begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be shown live on TNT.

What happened to Kyrie Irving?

During the 2023-24 season, Kyrie Irving missed 24 games, which made him ineligible for any NBA award. When available, the eight-time NBA All-Star has provided his team 25.6 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.3 steals.

With Irving's history with injuries, his health has been constantly monitored. The last time an injury was reported was on Apr. 11, and it came in his hamstring. Moreover, he also had problems with his thumb, heel and foot in the last few months.

The investment of the Mavericks on Irving is beginning to cash in, as he helped fend off the star-studded LA Clippers in the first round with 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals.

His best performance was in Game 4 when he tallied 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Kyrie Irving stats vs OKC Thunder

In the four times the OKC Thunder and Dallas Mavericks battled during the regular season, Kyrie Irving was present in two of those matches, winning one.

In the Mavs' win on February 10 at home, he had 25 points, eight assists, six rebounds and one steal. Irving also shot 57.9% of his 19 shots and made 2-of-7 3-pointers.

His best scoring output was during the loss on March 14, 2024, in Oklahoma City. He dropped 36 points, 12 assists, four rebounds and two steals in a losing effort.