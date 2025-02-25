Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? A look at Hornets guard's status (Feb. 25) 

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is expected to play in the Hornets’ clash against the Golen State Warriors on Tuesday at Chase Center in Oakland. Ball will look to lead the Hornets once more in ending the team’s three-game losing slide, which put them at the 14th spot in the Eastern Conference with a 14-42 record.

Ball has been having his best season so far in his career, averaging 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game, but it is still not enough to tow the Hornets close to at least a play-in spot. The Hornets have only won twice in their last 14 games, putting them in a prime position to get a high pick in the draft.

Aside from scoring, Ball is also leading the team in assists and steals per game this season.

The game versus the Warriors will be Ball’s 36th regular season game this season, becoming his second-most games played since playing 75 games in his sophomore year in the 2021-2022 season, where he was named an All-Star.

However, the Warriors have been on a roll since the trade deadline as the addition of Jimmy Butler coupled with the resurgence of Steph Curry has given Golden State new life, winning five of their last six games.

Ball has a history with the Warriors franchise as Golden State refused to pick him with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Instead, they drafted big man James Wiseman. Ball was then selected by the Hornets with the No. 3 pick.

Hornets coach continues to challenge LaMelo Ball on both ends of the floor

LaMelo Ball has been known to be an offensive savant, but Hornets coach Charles Lee hopes to see him be more than just a scorer. Lee said that Ball will be challenged by the team to defend more without giving up fouls.

"We have to continue to challenge him and we have to learn about 'can he guard one-on-one, or do we need to send a double team every time, or are you going to foul?," Lee said via ESPN.com.

"...So as a staff we have to figure out what we are comfortable living with. But also, through conversations with him, can he just sit down and guard his yard and commit to just showing his hands and defend without fouling?," he added.

Ball has been averaging 1.3 steals per game and 0.3 blocks while committing over three personal fouls per game. Aside from the fouls, he also turned the ball over 3.5 times per game, hurting the team in some stretches.

Nevertheless, the Hornets will continue to ride with Ball’s brilliance as they try to find pieces and build around him for the foreseeable future.

