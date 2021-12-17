Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Charlotte Hornets are getting prepared for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers in a showdown between two teams who are eager to get back on the right track. Although the Hornets have struggled as of late, the team still finds itself in the middle of the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference.

As of right now, the Hornets are positioned as the sixth seed in the East with an overall record of 16-14 this year. The team has won just four of their last ten games and will be looking to find their groove again to try and climb the standings.

One of the reasons for the Hornets' recent struggles has been the absence of franchise point guard LaMelo Ball. The young guard has been sidelined for the last six games while entering the league's health and safety protocols. Earlier this week, it was announced by the Hornets that LaMelo had been cleared to return to the Hornets, but was being sent down to the G-League affiliate to ramp up his conditioning training. In the last six games while LaMelo has been out, the Hornets have gone on to post a 3-3 record.

While Ball has been on the court this year for the Hornets, he's been one of the most impressive players on the roster. After winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award last year, Ball has taken another step forward in his game this season. So far this year, the 20-year-old guard is averaging 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists while shooting 41.8% from the field and 39.1% from three.

What is LaMelo Ball's status for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers?

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is listed as questionable

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is officially listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After missing the last six games while being sidelined in the NBA's health and safety protocols, LaMelo has been working on his fitness in the G-League with the Greensboro Swarm. The Hornets announced that Ball has been recalled from his assignment and will join the team in Portland tonight.

It will be interesting to see if LaMelo Ball is ready to return tonight for the Charlotte Hornets. The team has an upcoming slate of challenging opponents during the remaining four games of their road trip. After tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Hornets will take on a daunting slate of games. That includes matchups against Western Conference contenders such as the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.

If the Hornets are going to want to have any chance of maintaining their position in the Eastern Conference, then they are going to need all hands on deck. Although LaMelo is listed as questionable for tonight's game, it would seem as if he's most likely trending towards making his return to the court for the Hornets.

