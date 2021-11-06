Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? | 2021-22 NBA season

Charlotte Hornets main man LaMelo Ball has been listed as doubtful for their NBA game against the Sacramento Kings later tonight. After an extraordinary start to the campaign, Ball has slowed down due to injury troubles but is yet to miss a single game for the Charlotte Hornets this season.

He returned to form in the Hornets’ victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, which was their second after a run of three victories to start the season. Since then, the Hornets have been dealt losses by the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. The match against the Warriors in particular was a difficult one which they lost by 22 points. Jordan Poole produced 31 points for the Warriors while Miles Bridges top-scored for the Hornets with 32.

LaMelo Ball, who had been extremely lethal especially from the three-point zone, had an off-night as he could not convert even one of his six attempts from distance on the night. He appeared to be struggling during the game which has led to rumors of him potentially missing gametime. In this article, we look at LaMelo Ball’s chances of playing against the Sacramento Kings.

What is LaMelo Ball’s status for tonight's game against Sacramento Kings?

Despite being listed as probable for the match, LaMelo is expected to feature in the starting lineup. The point-guard along with PJ Washington were both listed as questionable for the last match against the Golden State Warriors as well. However, Ball started the game while PJ Washington also came off the bench to score seven points and five rebounds.

Swarm and Sting @SwarmnSting



(Via The LaMelo Ball no-look pass to Miles Bridges is something that continues to happen and we love it(Via @hornets The LaMelo Ball no-look pass to Miles Bridges is something that continues to happen and we love it(Via @hornets) https://t.co/eQ5GqaFMtI

While LaMelo Ball struggled against the Warriors with his shooting, converting just five of his 20 attempts on the night, he finished with 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds and will be looking to return to form against the Sacramento Kings. Ball averaged slightly more than 15.7 points per game last season but already looks on course to register his first season with 20 ppg.

LaMelo Ball with Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 2021 Rookie of the year is the most talented player that the Charlotte Hornets have. Terry Rozier has recently returned from an injury while Miles Bridges looks like a man possessed. He has managed to average 24.1 points with eight rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, a huge increase from his 12.7 ppg last season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar