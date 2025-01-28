Is Lauri Markkanen playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? Latest on Jazz star's status (Jan. 28)

Lauri Markkanen doesn’t feature on the Utah Jazz’s injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. So, barring any unforeseen mishaps before tipoff, he should play against the Warriors.

Markkanen missed four games between Jan. 12 and Jan. 20 with a back injury. However, he made his return to the lineup in their 123-114 loss to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday. He has played in three straight games since his return, including on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the 125-110 loss to the Bucks on Monday, Markkanen had 19 points on 8-of-18 shooting, including a dismal 2-of-12 from beyond the arc and nine rebounds. He is on pace for his least efficient season since joining the Jazz prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lauri Markkanen has played 34 games this season with averages of 19.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. He is shooting 42.6%, including 34.8% from beyond the arc.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This matchup holds more value as the Warriors were rumored to be interested in trading for Markkanen during the offseason but were unwilling to add Brandin Podziemski in trade talks. Utah eventually extended Markkanen to a four-year, $195,868,144 deal, as per Spotrac, that kicks in the upcoming season.

While Markkanen is expected the play, the Jazz will be without Walker Kessler (shoulder), Johnny Juzang (hand), Cody Williams (ankle) and Taylor Hendricks (broken right leg and dislocated ankle). John Collins is day-to-day with an illness.

Lauri Markkanen's stats against the Golden State Warriors

Lauri Markkanen has played the Warriors in 13 regular-season games during his time with the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz. His best performance against Golden State was a 29-point, 16-rebound outing during a 112-107 loss on Dec. 28, 2022.

Across the 13 games, he averages 16.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Despite being a fairly good player, Markkanen has never had a winning impact against the Warriors with a 0-13 record.

Where and how to watch Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors?

The Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EST on Tuesday at Chase Center in San Francisco. The game will be broadcast locally on NBCSBA and KJZZ.

Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV. Both services require active subscriptions and can be subject to local market blackouts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback