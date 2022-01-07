Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James has been playing like no one ever has in year 19. The four-time MVP is showing the entire NBA that he is still able to defy Father Time with a series of performances that still boggles the mind. His impressive form has led the LA Lakers to three wins in a row but will need to continue tonight against the Atlanta Hawks.

In the last 10 games this season, the 17x All-Star is putting up 32.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He has been shooting with deadly efficiency from the field, averaging 54.4% in his field-goal attempts. James' three-point shooting has also been very solid, hitting 39% from beyond the arc.

LeBron James is piling up the numbers while fully embracing the starting center role for the first time in his career. As the anchor of the defense, he has enabled Frank Vogel to insert more shooting into the lineup. The added workload on both ends of the floor has highlighted what insane skills and durability the King still has left in the bag.

However, the LA Lakers franchise player continues to appear on the injury report. After a lengthy layoff due to an abdominal strain, he has been a staple on the team’s injury list.

What is LeBron James’ status for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks?

The soon-to-be 18x All-Star will anchor the LA Lakers on both ends of the floor against the Atlanta Hawks.

The LA Lakers' official injury list includes LeBron James as probable for the game against the Atlanta Hawks. For some reason, the medical and coaching staff have consistently placed his name on the list despite averaging the most minutes for the team.

Age, injury report and the wear and tear of 19 years of basketball have done little to erode the four-time champion’s ability to dominate games. Against the young and athletic Sacramento Kings, James had a poor shooting night in the first three quarters.

LeBron History 🏀 @bronhistory



Let’s make it 18 straight



RT to vote. @KingJames Last year LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to make 17-straight All-Star Games.Let’s make it 18 straightRT to vote. #NBAAllStar Last year LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to make 17-straight All-Star Games.Let’s make it 18 straight 💪RT to vote. #NBAAllStar @KingJames https://t.co/RJB02UMof1

King James, however, bounced back big in the fourth quarter by scoring 14 of his 31 points in the final period. He was also a key figure on the defensive end and was clutch when the LA Lakers needed to put up points on the board.

Also Read Article Continues below

He will be at the forefront of the LA Lakers’ schemes as they take on the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena.

Edited by Parimal