Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? | 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers, with LeBron James in tow, are in Beantown tonight to square off against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

The four-time MVP has been sidelined for the last eight games by the LA Lakers because of an abdominal strain. It looked like he was going to play at some point on his team’s five-game Eastern coast road trip. While many anticipated it would be against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks that The King would return, the Lakers ruled him out for that game.

More than just seeing LeBron James’ all-world talent and charisma, the Laker nation was willing him to come back to help right the tottering ship. The 36-year old’s absence has been greatly felt by the team. From 5-3 when he last played against the Houston Rockets, they are now only 8-8. They are only 3-5 in their last eight games and 4-6 overall when James was sidelined.

LeBron James is currently averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.3 steals per contest. These are the numbers that the LA Lakers have sorely missed since he got injured. With Anthony Davis also playing through pain, James' return will be invaluable to the team.

What is LeBron James’ status for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics?

The LA Lakers have upgraded LeBron James' status on the official injury report from out to questionable. After the Lakers’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the 17th time All-Star was hoping that he could suit up again against the Celtics.

Despite the official "questionable" status, head coach Frank Vogel recently said LeBron James is a game-time decision. This makes the return even more imminent than previously thought.

The Lakers superstar has also been seen ramping up his training in the last few days. James himself posted a video on Instagram of his readiness in front of assistant coach and trainer, Phil Handy.

All signs point to the Akron, Ohio native finally getting back on the court after missing the last several games. Unless there is a sudden setback, the NBA could see The King tonight in action.

