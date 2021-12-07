Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed a three-day break since their loss to the LA Clippers.

The four-time MVP was a full participant in that game following a bizarre tenure under the league’s health and safety protocols. James was tied for a game-high 36 minutes along with fellow superstars Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

The LA Lakers have had a day off between games since a back-to-back night facing the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. Doing the math, the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James in particular have had their longest rest of the season within that said time frame.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN LeBron James shares an update on how he's feeling physically ahead of tomorrow's matchup with the Celtics. LeBron James shares an update on how he's feeling physically ahead of tomorrow's matchup with the Celtics. https://t.co/BMJ0ZW0H2y

Head coach Frank Vogel is monitoring LeBron James’ minutes since he has played the most minutes of every LA Lakers game when he’s available. The Lakers organization has publicly said that they are not worried about their superstar’s minutes for now, but they are certainly keeping a tab on it.

James is also no longer the indestructible force that he once was, seemingly shaking off one injury after another in recent times.

What is LeBron James’ status for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics?

Revenge will be on the minds of the Los Angeles Lakers in tonight's game against the Boston Celtics. [Photo: MassLive.com]

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially listed LeBron James as probable due to the same abdominal injury that sidelined him for several days. He also had the same status coming into the game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but played for exactly three quarters of the said game.

James has publicly said that he feels decent physically, but is not where he wants to be as of yet. Despite the probable status against the Clippers, the 36-year-old did not show any lingering signs of that abdominal injury. He finished with 23 points, a game-high 11 rebounds and six assists.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "I believe in what we're capable of doing...we've had guys in and out, especially me." LeBron James is confident in this #Lakers team to play through adversity and reach its full potential. "I believe in what we're capable of doing...we've had guys in and out, especially me." LeBron James is confident in this #Lakers team to play through adversity and reach its full potential. https://t.co/7r8CytATly

The 17x All-Star has emphasized the need for the LA Lakers to get on the court as often as possible together. He has preached time and again that the only way to improve is for them to have more playing time as a team. LeBron James is likely to don that Purple and Gold uniform tonight.

Unless something really drastic happens, expect the King to lead the Los Angeles Lakers against bitter rival the Boston Celtics.

