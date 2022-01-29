Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are getting prepared for tonight's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. James missed the Lakers' 105-87 loss Thursday night at the Philadelphia 76ers.

Los Angeles (24-25) continues to struggle to make up ground in the Western Conference, where they are in ninth place in the standings. The Lakers have won just four of their last 10 games.

The Lakers have faced headwinds all season. James was sidelined earlier in the season, and fellow superstar forward Anthony Davis just missed a month with a knee injury.

Davis has since returned, but the Lakers continue to ease him back into action. It's going to be important for the team to get James back, as he's been their bell cow. LeBron is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 52.2%.

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is listed as questionable for Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets due to what the team is calling "left knee soreness." LeBron missed Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers

It will be interesting to see if James can play as the Lakers are in desperate need of putting together a strong stretch of wins. After Friday night's showdown in Charlotte, the Lakers will play at the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Dave McMenamin @mcten Rough looking injury report for LAL, which will miss Monk and have four other key guys listed as questionable heading into tonight Rough looking injury report for LAL, which will miss Monk and have four other key guys listed as questionable heading into tonight https://t.co/GBHYkMNWLi

With the Lakers continuing to fall down the standings and injuries starting to pile up, the team is facing a crucial stretch. If James isn't able to play, the team will have to lean on Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. Unfortunately for the Lakers, both of those players are also listed as questionable as well.

There's a chance for the Lakers to rebound with their upcoming stretch of games.

After matchups against the Hornets and Hawks, the Lakers will face the Portland Trail Blazers, LA Clippers and New York Knicks.

The team will need to get LeBron James back into the mix at full force if they are going to want an opportunity to gain momentum before the All-Star break.

In his last five games, the Lakers superstar averaged 30.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 53.7%.

James was named the captain of the Western Conference All-Stars on Thursday night.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein