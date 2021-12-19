Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the biggest disappointments of the season compared to the expectations the NBA community had coming into the new season. Although they are over the .500 mark, they have been average in all things considered, winning 16 of their first 39 games this season.

The Lakers have had one of the easiest schedules so far this season, but as we approach the second half things will tighten up. If LeBron James and the Lakers have struggled thus far, their chances of having a better run moving forward are slim.

It has been mind-blowing to see that the team has been dependent on LeBron James despite the elite-level scoring talent they brought in during the offseason. LBJ is having to will this team to succeed every other night in his 19th year.

James has missed 12 games so far this season, and the Lakers have struggled without him. Anthony Davis has been the least impressive of the Lakers Big 3 and they hold a 5-7 record without LeBron.

Going into the game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center, LeBron James' presence will make a lot of difference. The last time both teams met, LeBron was sidelined, and the Bulls cruised to victory.

Although the Lakers will be playing against a well-rested Bulls team, it is unclear if they are fit enough, considering the number of returnees from the league's health and safety products. LeBron James will undoubtedly give the Lakers an edge, but he is listed on the team's injury report.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls?

A win against the Bulls tonight will be crucial for the Lakers as it is imperative they get back to winning ways. Injuries have kept LeBron James out for a lot this season, and he is not 100% yet. According to the team's official injury report, he is listed as "probable" for the game against the Bulls.

LeBron James suffered a strain on his rectus abdominis early in the season and missed eight consecutive games. Although he's been back on the court for a while, the medical team is still monitoring the situation as he is not yet 100%. Nonetheless, there is a high chance he will feature for the highly depleted Lakers team.

Without LeBron James, the Lakers' chances at success are next to none. He brings a certain amount of control to the game that not many possess. Twice this season, the Lakers have given up a 20-point lead when playing without James.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo In the Lakers win over the Magic, LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a

30-point triple-double.



The previous record holder was Kobe Bryant at 36 years, 99 days old. In the Lakers win over the Magic, LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double. The previous record holder was Kobe Bryant at 36 years, 99 days old. https://t.co/y7q1xIL0Py

For any chance at success, the Lakers need to have their best player healthy and ready to go at all times. James is currently averaging 25.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.7 steals so far this season.

