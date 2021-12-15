Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for a big showdown tonight against the Dallas Mavericks in a matchup between two NBA playoff contenders in the Western Conference.

After a slow start to the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers are starting to generate some momentum as of late after rattling off a pair of consecutive wins. With the Lakers currently finding themselves in the sixth seed with an overall record of 15-13, tonight's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks gives them a chance to continue to create some momentum up the ranks in the West.

The Lakers have won six of their last ten games and a challenging upcoming slate of opponents is approaching. The team has been dealing with injuries to the rotation throughout the year, as a number of players are expected to miss tonight's game after entering the league's health and safety protocols.

Since returning to the starting lineup, no player has been more important to the Lakers' potential success than superstar forward LeBron James.

After missing the majority of the season sidelined with an abdominal injury, LeBron has started to produce at a high level since making his return to the court. In his last five games, LeBron is averaging 27.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is listed as probable for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. The 37-year-old forward was officially listed as dealing with a rectus abdominis strain, the same injury that forced LeBron to be sidelined for an extended period of time during the opening month of play.

It is now time for the Los Angeles Lakers to build off the momentum the team has developed in their last couple of games. The Lakers have won back-to-back games and have won three of their last four matchups.

Following tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers will head to Minnesota for a matchup this Friday against the Timberwolves. From there, the team will face a number of challenging opponents who are making some noise across the NBA with their play.

The Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets will all be waiting for the Lakers on the horizon, meaning that tonight's game against the Mavericks is one in which the team needs to put up a big performance to secure a victory.

