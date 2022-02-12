Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled since the start of the season. The Lakers are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference standings. They decided to remain inactive over the trade deadline, so changes will have to come from within.

James is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Warriors, which would make an uphill battle even tougher should he not play. As things stand, they will have to win two games in the play-in tournament to qualify as the eighth seed.

Time is running out for the Lakers, who have only 26 games left before the end of the regular season. It would be in their best interest to avoid the top-seeded Phoenix Suns after they struggled in the matchup last year.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James is 76 points away from becoming No. 1 in all-time points, regular season and playoff combined.



He is on pace to break that record this Saturday, vs the Warriors on ABC. LeBron James is 76 points away from becoming No. 1 in all-time points, regular season and playoff combined.He is on pace to break that record this Saturday, vs the Warriors on ABC. https://t.co/FTc1OHpomO

The next challenge for the team will be against the Golden State Warriors, who they lost to in the season opener. Their best chance of winning is with James, which is why fans are interested in his status ahead of game time.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles against Justise Winslow #26 of the Portland Trail Blazers

The Lakers have listed James as "questionable" with left knee soreness ahead of tonight's game. He was sidelined for five games but returned against the New York Knicks on February 5.

Michael Corvo @michaelcorvoNBA Lakers injury report for Saturday's game vs. Warriors:



-Carmelo Anthony is out

-LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are questionable

-Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard are probable Lakers injury report for Saturday's game vs. Warriors:-Carmelo Anthony is out-LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are questionable-Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard are probable https://t.co/lcI98MudkU

Although he is not 100%, he has featured for the Lakers in their last three games. There is a great chance he will suit up tonight against the Warriors.

When will LeBron James return?

There is no official return date for his return, but as long as he does not re-aggravate the injury, there is a chance he will won't miss any more games.

Nonetheless, the medical staff will be cautious to avoid the risk of losing him for an extended period, especially with the playoffs drawing nearer.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

Without James, the Lakers might have struggled this season. Although his brilliance has not translated to as many victories as the team would have liked, they would have been worse off without him.

Also Read Article Continues below

The four-time champion has played 39 games this season and has averaged 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. The Lakers have a record of 6-11 this season's in games without James.

Edited by Adam Dickson