Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are in search of their first win since the All-Star break. They have lost four consecutive games and are desperate for a victory.

The blame has continued to go around, as everyone is getting heat for their role in how things have played out. Russell Westbrook has not been a significant contributor since joining the purple and gold and is almost a liability to the team.

The Lakers will need a big boost to turn their season around. They are currently 9th in the Western Conference standings and are at risk of getting knocked out of the play-in spot if things continue in this fashion.

Later tonight, the Lakers will square up against the Golden State Warriors, who have also been poor since returning from the All-Star break. Although a victory is not assured with LeBron in the lineup, it is less likely to happen without him.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors?

Dwight Powell #7 of the Dallas Mavericks and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers on the opening tip

LeBron is listed as "questionable" with knee soreness ahead of tonight's tie against the Warriors. The same kept him out for five games but he has since featured since February 5.

DK Nation @dklive NBA INJURY ALERT: Lakers SF LeBron James (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game vs. the Warriors. NBA INJURY ALERT: Lakers SF LeBron James (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game vs. the Warriors. https://t.co/LKNXiOe0lD

Although the medical staff is still erring on the side of caution, keeping James out to recover fully is not an option. The chances of him suiting up tonight are incredibly high.

When will LeBron James return?

Given how things have played out so far, LeBron has already made his return from injury. Although not 100%, he is fit enough to help the Lakers on their quest to make the playoffs.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops LeBron is only 23 assists away from becoming the only player in NBA history with 10K+ points, 10K+ rebounds, and 10K+ assists.



🤯🤯🤯 LeBron is only 23 assists away from becoming the only player in NBA history with 10K+ points, 10K+ rebounds, and 10K+ assists.🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/oyJiTrxXQZ

The four-time NBA champ has said only rest will get him back to full health, but that is not a luxury he can afford at this time.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

The Lakers have had a horrid season, but LeBron has been their best player by a mile. Although his individual brilliance has not produced the desired result for the team, without him they would have been worse off.

In 45 games played, LeBron has averaged 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while shooting 51.9% from the field. He was instrumental in 21 of the Lakers' 27 wins this season.

