Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? | NBA Preseason 2021-22

LeBron James is the commander in chief of the LA Lakers squad and one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA. He is a living legend whose fame and achievements rival some of the most memorable names in the league's history. Having played 18 years in the league, King James has proved himself a true king of basketball with his decorated list of achievements.

With the ongoing preseason, Frank Vogel has tested potential lineups that may work for the team during the regular season. However, an aging James has appeared in only one of the games until now. The Lakers need LeBron James well rested for the regular season and thus have not played him in three of the four games his team has played.

Going into his 19th season, once a ferocious dictator of the court, LeBron James is not as strong or fast as his prime days. Instead, he now rules like a wise king. His indisputable basketball genius and insight has compensated for his loss of athleticism. Now counted amongst the best playmakers in the game, James is still an able scorer and rebounder.

LeBron James will likely play tonight against the Golden State Warriors

LBJ has stayed healthy during this ongoing preseason but has remained courtside based on the coach's decision to rest his most valuable asset. He is also absent from the injury list submitted by the Lakers to the NBA for Tuesday night's game against the Warriors.

However, it is highly likely that James will play alongside his teammates today to take on the might of the Stephen Curry-led GSW. Vogel had assured reporters that the four-time champion would play at least two games during the preseason. Mike Trudell, a Lakers' beat reporter, affirmed Vogel's statement via his tweet. Trudell wrote:

"Frank Vogel said LeBron plans to play in L.A.‘s final two preseason games, Tuesday vs. GSW and Thursday at SAC."

Also Read

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Frank Vogel said LeBron plans to play in L.A.‘s final two preseason games, Tuesday vs. GSW and Thursday at SAC. Frank Vogel said LeBron plans to play in L.A.‘s final two preseason games, Tuesday vs. GSW and Thursday at SAC.

After a humbling first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns last season, the LA Lakers brought in Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis strengthen the Lakers' 2021-22 championship campaign. Tonight's game may give us a peek into what the much-touted big 3 are capable of doing together.

Edited by Prem Deshpande