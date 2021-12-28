Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets. The game is a showdown between two teams that are desperately looking for a win. The Lakers are currently dealing with a five-game losing streak and will be eager to potentially pick up a victory against the Rockets.

Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers have continued to be the talk of the basketball world. Unfortunately for the team, it's for the wrong reasons. The Lakers continue to struggle with inconsistent play on the court. The team currently finds itself in ninth place in the Western Conference, as they have an overall record of 16-18 on the season.

Although the team has had it's fair share of struggles, superstar forward LeBron James continues to impress with his play. The 36-year-old star is currently averaging 27.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 51.7% from the field.

LeBron James is probable for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is probable for tonight's game

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is officially listed as probable for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets. LeBron has been dealing with an abdominal issue and has frequently been listed on the teams injury report has probable. It looks as if it would be a surprise if LeBron was not ready to go tonight for the Lakers.

The Lakers have slid down the standings in the Western Conference and will be desperate to end their five-game losing streak tonight. With fellow superstar forward Anthony Davis expected to be sidelined for the upcoming weeks, the team is going to have to lean on LeBron James to help get things back on track.

The Lakers have won just four of their last ten games. However, their upcoming schedule has a number of favorable matchups - including home games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

Although the Lakers continue to struggle, there's no doubt that LeBron James has done everything in his power when it comes to his play on the court. During the Lakers' current five-game losing streak, LeBron went on to average 31.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 55.8% from the field.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the Lakers want a chance to create some momentum in the Western Conference, they are going to need someone else to step up. If things don't change quickly for the Lakers, LeBron and company could be struggling to find their way to the playoffs.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar