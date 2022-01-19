Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Despite LeBron James' brilliance so far this season, the LA Lakers have been disappointing and see performing below expectations. Although the bar was not ridiculously high after they put together an aging roster, sitting eighth in the Western Conference standings with a 22-22 record at this stage of the season was not what Lakers fans envisioned.

A feature in the play-in tournament is at least one more game the Lakers would like to avoid. To achieve that, they have to turn things around by sending a message to the league with wins.

Their victory over the Utah Jazz last time out is commendable, as wins against stronger opponents like the Jazz are always welcome. The win came after LeBron apologized to Laker Nation following their poor form.

Although LeBron James did not have a monster night scoring the basket, his number was called up again as he led the Lakers to a 101-95 victory with a game-high 25 points. Russell Westbrook, who has been bashed by fans since his arrival, had a good game, posterizing Rudy Gobert on his way to 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Evidently, the Lakers need LeBron to win, which is why his availability ahead of every game is a source of concern for the fans. They snapped a three-game losing streak with a win against the Jazz and will be hoping to build on that as they take on the Indiana Pacers later tonight.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a three-point shot over Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Sacramento Kings

The Lakers have released their official injury report ahead of the game tonight, with LeBron James listed as "probable" once again. He has played the bulk of the season with a rectus abdominis strain and is yet to make a 100% recovery.

LeBron has missed twelve games so far, with eight of them being because of an injury to his abdomen. Although he is on the injury report, it is near impossible for him not to feature in tonight's matchup.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo LeBron James leads the NBA with 19 30-point games this season, including 11 of his last 12 games.



But after tonight's loss, the Lakers are just 10-9 when LeBron scores at least 30 points. LeBron James leads the NBA with 19 30-point games this season, including 11 of his last 12 games.But after tonight's loss, the Lakers are just 10-9 when LeBron scores at least 30 points. https://t.co/1apmnHnZav

The four-time NBA champion has featured in the Lakers' last 21 games and has looked as healthy as can be. He has been dominant throughout the stretch and has put together numbers a regular 37-year-old would have no business registering.

So far, LBJ is the second-best scorer in the league behind Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant. He is averaging 28.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 51.7% from the field.

