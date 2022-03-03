Is LeBron James playing tonight against the LA Clippers? | 2021-22 NBA season

When you thought things could not get any worse for LeBron James and the LA Lakers, it has. Fans have started to boo the team that has failed to win any of the three games played since returning from the NBA All-Star break.

A 28-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans was arguably the most embarrassing loss for the Lakers. Their fans have expressed their displeasure with the team in prime fashion. Even with LeBron playing at an elite level, the team's struggles continue, and no one is sure where their next victory will come from, even when playing against the "smaller" teams.

As we draw closer to the end of the season, the Lakers are ranked ninth in the Western Conference standings and are at risk of losing their spot in the play-in tournament if they continue this poor run of form. Their high-profile offseason acquisition Russell Westbrook has been the team's biggest disappointment, as he is not producing at the level many expected.

The triple-double king was supposed to be the third star to lead the team on occasions where either LeBron or Anthony Davis were unavailable. Following a flurry of avoidable turnovers, Russ has not been dependable for the Purple and Gold.

The Lakers will square up against the LA Clippers for the fourth and final time this season later tonight. They are yet to win any games against their noisy neighbors yet, and fans will be hoping LeBron will be on hand to help avoid a season sweep.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the LA Clippers?

According to the NBA's official injury report, LeBron is listed as "questionable" ahead of tonight's matchup against the Clippers with knee soreness. The team captain has played with the injury since before the All-Star break and might be called on again tonight.

DK Nation @dklive NBA INJURY ALERT: Lakers SF LeBron James (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game vs. the Clippers. NBA INJURY ALERT: Lakers SF LeBron James (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game vs. the Clippers. https://t.co/zHetaaFIg3

LeBron has done all he can to help his team through this tough period, and will likely continue to give it a shot. He has said that only rest would return him to being 100%, but he does not have that luxury right now.

When will LeBron James return?

There is no timeline for him to be completely removed from the team's injury report. However, fans can take comfort that he has not reaggravated the injury so far and will continue to play through it.

LBJ will need to be injury-free if the Lakers are to make a deep run in the playoffs. But they are in a dilemma as they need him now for any chance at featuring in the postseason action.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

The Lakers have not exactly enjoyed a winning run with LeBron on the hardwood. But it would undoubtedly have been worse if the four-time champ had missed more games. Without LeBron, there is no hope for the Lakers to advance through the play-in, that is if they maintain their top-ten spot before the end of the regular season.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James is averaging 29/9/6 on 52% shooting since January 9.



The Lakers are 6-15 in that span. LeBron James is averaging 29/9/6 on 52% shooting since January 9.The Lakers are 6-15 in that span. https://t.co/mi3toQGcd3

LBJ has played 44 games and has helped them to 21 victories. He has averaged 28.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.6 steals so far this season while shooting 52% from the field.

