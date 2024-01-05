Is LeBron James playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest update on 4x NBA champion's availability (Jan. 5)

LeBron James' left ankle peroneal tendinopathy makes him doubtful for Friday's game against Memphis.

This isn't a new problem for James; at the end of December, the veteran was dealing with an ankle injury. He participated in 38 minutes of the Miami loss on Wednesday, but a sickness sidelined him. His final scoring total was merely 12 points on 6 of 18 shots.

What happened to LeBron James?

Although James has consistently been listed as injured for the Lakers this season, he has been available for the past three games.

Since December, James has been battling a non-COVID illness, a knee ailment, and an ankle injury, which has primarily kept him in question concerning his ability to participate in Lakers' games.

LeBron James' stats vs. the Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron James has shown his skills in games against the Memphis Grizzlies. In his whole career, he has kept an average of 25 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in these games. This is over 44 games against the Grizzlies.

LeBron James last played against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 14, 2023, scoring 16 points.

LeBron James' and Ja Morant's matchup

LeBron James and Ja Morant are scheduled to go head to head on January 5 when the Memphis Grizzlies pay a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

These two players have competed against each other in NBA games a total of 14 times. LeBron James has been quite successful in these matchups holding a record of 10 wins and 4 losses against Ja Morant. This includes a 4-1 record in playoff games.

Recently LeBron James has been observed closely studying the Grizzlies players indicating his focus on the showdown. Back in December 2023, just before Ja Morant made his anticipated return and season debut, LeBron James shared a message for him. He commended Ja Morant's talent, extending his best wishes for continued success.