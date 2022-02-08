Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are preparing for Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. It will feature a showdown against one of the hottest teams in the NBA as of late, as the Bucks are currently riding a three-game winning streak and have won seven of their last ten games.

It's been a rollercoaster of a 2021-22 season for the Lakers, as the team is battling to create some momentum in the Western Conference. As of right now, the Lakers currently find themselves with an overall record of 26-28 this year and have won just four of their last ten games. Tonight will be the beginning of a tough upcoming slate of games for the Lakers, which includes matchups against the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

When the Lakers have had success this year, it's been due to the play of forward LeBron James. The 37-year-old superstar has continued to dazzle basketball fans with his production on the court this year as he's currently averaging 29.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. After recently being sidelined for five games, James returned to put together an impressive 29-point triple-double in a win against the New York Knicks.

LeBron James is Probable for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is officially probable for tonight's game

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is officially listed as probable for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. LeBron is currently dealing with left knee soreness and it's been something that has kept him sidelined for five games previously.

After recently returning to the lineup on Saturday, LeBron went on to play more than 39 minutes of action while putting up 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Lakers.

29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists.

If Los Angeles is going to want a chance to pull off an upset victory tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks, then they are going to need James on the court. It's looking as if it would be a surprise if James isn't able to go tonight and the team is going to need him moving forward with a slate of tough opponents on the near horizon.

The Lakers are desperately trying to build some positive momentum in the standings right before the All-Star break approaches. The team currently finds itself in ninth place and will need to put together a solid stretch of games if they want to get back in the playoff conversation.

James continues to take his game to another level as he's recently gone on to average 30.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in his last nine outings.

