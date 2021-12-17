Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a showdown between two Western Conference teams that are battling to climb up the standings. After struggling with inconsistent play the first couple of months, the Lakers have quietly rattled off three straight wins and will be looking to make it four in a row tonight.

The Lakers have been in the news this week due to a number of players entering the league's health and safety protocols. That means with a roster that is suddenly thin when it comes to overall depth, the team is going to need to lean on some of their star players. One of the players who has shone with his play as of late has been superstar forward LeBron James.

After missing the majority of the first month of the 2021-22 NBA season while being sidelined with an abdominal injury, LeBron has finally returned to the court and has been putting up impressive production as of late. In his last six games, LeBron is averaging 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Over the span of those six games, the Lakers have gone on to post a 4-2 record.

What is Lebron James' status for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is listed as probable for tonight

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is officially listed as probable for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron has been dealing with an abdominal rectus strain, an injury that kept him sidelined earlier in the year. Although LeBron is listed as probable, it would be a surprise to not see him suit up for the Lakers tonight.

Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports The Lakers latest injury report has Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook in the health and safety protocols. The Lakers latest injury report has Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook in the health and safety protocols. https://t.co/iIcyh7U7GG

Tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves is going to be the start of a crucial stretch of upcoming games for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning three straight games, including a dramatic 107-104 win in overtime over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday, the Lakers have finally started to build some momentum. The Lakers will need a big performance tonight from LeBron and company, as the team will suddenly be lacking depth after a number of players will be sidelined due to testing positive for COVID-19.

After tonight's game against the Timberwolves, the Lakers will face an upcoming slate of games that feature matchups against the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets. All of those teams have quickly become contenders in their conferences, meaning that the Lakers are going to need to be firing on all cylinders if they want to try to keep up this momentum.

