Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James is having an MVP-worthy season, but his performances have not translated into as many wins for the LA Lakers. They are currently ranked ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 29-39 record and do not look like a team with enough confidence to turn things around.

The Lakers have only 14 games left this season and are deep in the play-in spot. If they continue to have more disappointing performances, they could even fall out of the top ten spots in the West, with the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers not far behind.

Russell Westbrook has failed to hit top form this late in the season and has not been a dependable contributor since joining the Purple and Gold in the 2021 offseason. That, coupled with Anthony Davis' injury problems, means the bulk of the heavy lifting has been left to 37-year-old LeBron James.

Later on Wednesday night, the Lakers will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in search of win No. 30. The Purple and Gold will be looking to tie the season series, and their best chance of getting a rare win on the road lies in LeBron James' hands.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Lakers' latest injury report ahead of their clash against the Timberwolves lists James as "questionable" with knee soreness. He was sidelined for five consecutive games when he first sustained the injury but has since then played through it.

Although he was sidelined against the San Antonio Spurs after delivering an inspired performance against the Golden State Warriors, he has since then featured every other night. The four-time champ has said that only ample rest will help him return to 100%. Unfortunately, he does not have that luxury, especially with the team fighting to feature in the postseason.

LakeShow @LakeShowCP 🏽 LeBron James leaving it all on the floor despite being hobbled by an injury LeBron James leaving it all on the floor despite being hobbled by an injury 🙏🏽 https://t.co/TlBbLwXbug

When will LeBron James return?

Expecting a full recovery before the end of the season might be a big ask, especially since the 18-time All-Star has played huge minutes with the injury. Nonetheless, the Lakers can count on him to suit up as it is not severe enough to keep him on the sidelines.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

The Lakers have not had as many wins as they would have liked with James on the floor. But they would have been worse off if the team captain was unavailable for longer.

The Lakers' 2021-22 season has been defined by struggles so far, but that is no fault of LeBron, who has been sensational, averaging 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. While many will blame him for playing a role in putting this roster together, he has led gracefully on the hardwood.

