Is LeBron James playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have been grossly underwhelming this season and currently sit out of the top 10 in the Western Conference.

The Lakers put together an elite, experienced team to boost their chances of contending for the 2022 NBA title. Unfortunately, their experiment has failed woefully as the team is fighting for one of the West's final two play-in spots.

Although injuries have played a significant role, their problems are beyond that. Russell Westbrook not reaching the lofty expectations that came with his acquisition and their struggles defensively have also played a role in their performance.

The Lakers (31-45) will have the opportunity to end a four-game losing streak as they host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-43) at Crypto.com Arena. The last two games without James have ended in losses, which is why fans are eager to know James' availability ahead of the the game.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans?

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony of the LA Lakers

According to Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell, LeBron is listed as "questionable" with an ankle injury for Friday night's game against the Pelicans.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) are both listed as questionable to play tonight against New Orleans.



The last time both teams met (a 116-108 Pels' win in New Orleans), LeBron rolled his ankle, which has sidelined him for two games. It will be fitting to make his return against them, especially as there is a high chance Anthony Davis will also play tonight.

When will LeBron James return?

James has been promoted to a game-time decision, which means that the team captain could suit up. The game against the Pelicans is crucial in their quest to feature in the play-in tournament.

LeBron left the Lakers' road trip early before their last game against the Utah Jazz to rehab for his ankle injury. Given that he needs to play at least three of their remaining six games to be in consideration for the scoring title, there is a great chance he will suit up.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

Earlier today, LeBron James sent out a tweet, which many have interpreted as an April Fool's Day joke. The four-time All-Star said he is officially out for the season. If that were true, it would have serious ramifications for the Lakers and him.

LeBron James @KingJames 🏾 I’m out for the season officially. 🤦🏾‍♂️. See y’all in the fall. I’m out for the season officially. 🤦🏾‍♂️. See y’all in the fall. 👑✌🏾

While many did not take kindly to the joke, given their current position in the standings, they hope it is not true. It is no secret how much of a game-changer LeBron is, as the 37-year-old has been the best player on the roster by far.

LBJ is on course to win the scoring title if he closes out the season on a high. Although not much can be done to rectify the Lakers' situation, LeBron could become the oldest player in NBA history to win a scoring title.

James is tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks at 30.1 points per game.

The 11th-place Lakers (31-45) trail the ninth-place Pelicans (33-43) by two games and are behind the 10th-place San Antonio Spurs (31-45) because of the tiebreaker. The Pels and the Spurs both hold tiebreakers over the Lakers.

In the chase for the last two play-in spots, the Lakers can't afford to fall another game behind either team. Meanwhile, the Spurs host the Portland Trail Blazers (27-49) on Friday and Sunday.

