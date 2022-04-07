Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will miss the 2022 NBA playoffs, as their most recent loss against the Phoenix Suns ended their hopes of making the play-in tournament. Although their fate, as it pertains to the postseason, is sealed, they have three more games to close out the regular season.

To say the Lakers' 2021-22 campaign was a disappointment will be an understatement. Fans had high hopes for the Lakers as they came into the season as championship favorites.

Unfortunately, they failed to figure it out on the floor despite the firepower they had on the team. They acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster trade, but the third star did not have the expected impact.

Blame has been going around as this is arguably the worst season in franchise history, especially when you consider the caliber of players they have on the roster. Nonetheless, the Lakers will have more time to rest and strategize for the 2022-23 season.

Later tonight, the Lakers will square up against the Golden State Warriors. Although a win will make no difference in their poor campaign, they will be playing for pride and fans would like to know if their captain will be available.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors?

For tonight's game against the Warriors, LeBron is listed as "questionable" with an ankle sprain. He hurt his ankle on March 27 against the New Orleans Pelicans and has since missed four of the Lakers' last five games.

Given the Lakers' current situation, James' availability will make no difference as there is nothing the team is looking forward to. However, LBJ could suit up in pursuit of the scoring title. He needs to play at least two more games to be eligible for the award.

When will LeBron James return?

There is no timeline for James' return, but if he is still interested in winning the scoring title, there is a high chance he will feature tonight. He is currently behind Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid in the race but could get back on top if he continues to produce at a high level.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

The Lakers are currently enduring a seven-game losing streak, and LeBron has been unavailable for five of those games. Although winning has been difficult for the Lakers, even with James on the floor, it almost seems hopeless without him.

"The King" has played in 56 games this season, with 26 of them ending in victories. While the team has been hard to watch, James put on a show every other night. The four-time NBA champ has averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field.

