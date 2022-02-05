Is LeBron James playing tonight against the New York Knicks? | 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers have lost four of their last five games without LeBron James and have continued to drop down the Western Conference standings. They are currently ranked ninth in the West with a 25-28 record, with their most recent loss coming at the hands of their noisy neighbors, the LA Clippers.

James has done practically all he can to help lift the team out of its poor run of form but has not had much success. At age 37, he continues to put together jaw-dropping performances but does not get enough contribution from his supporting cast to guarantee victories.

New acquisition Russell Westbrook and head coach Frank Vogel have gotten most of the blame for the team's poor displays. As a result, there have been rumors suggesting a trade for Westbrook and the potential firing of Vogel.

At this stage of the season, the Lakers should only be concerned with making the playoffs given their current standing in the conference. Although the top four spot is likely out of reach, they could aim for eighth or higher to avoid putting their aged roster through the rigors of two games in the play-in tournament.

The Lakers will be looking to get back to winning ways against the struggling New York Knicks later tonight in front of their home fans at Crypto.com Arena. With James on the floor, the Lakers' chances of winning are a lot higher, which is why fans are interested in knowing his status for the game ahead of tip-off.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the New York Knicks?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Nassir Little #9 of the Portland Trail Blazers

According to the team's official injury report, James is listed as "doubtful" ahead of the clash against the Knicks. He has missed the Lakers' last five games due to a knee injury and might be unavailable for tonight's tie.

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman Lakers injury report has LeBron James listed as doubtful with knee swelling for tomorrow. If he sits, The King will have missed last season’s Knicks series and this one. Lakers injury report has LeBron James listed as doubtful with knee swelling for tomorrow. If he sits, The King will have missed last season’s Knicks series and this one.

The four-time champ has been a bright spot for the Purple and Gold, and fans were looking forward to seeing him partner with Anthony Davis once again. Unfortunately, they might have to wait a while longer given the nature of his injury.

When will LeBron James return?

There is no official timeline for LeBron James' return, which has been a source of worry for Lakers fans. LeBron is exploring options to get back on the court as soon as possible but might remain on the sidelines for a while longer.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 13 years ago today, LeBron James went to MSG & recorded the first 50-Point triple-double in 34 years.



2 days later, the league took away one of LeBron's rebounds. His official stat line is now 52 PTS, 11 AST, 9 REB. 13 years ago today, LeBron James went to MSG & recorded the first 50-Point triple-double in 34 years. 2 days later, the league took away one of LeBron's rebounds. His official stat line is now 52 PTS, 11 AST, 9 REB. https://t.co/2TAoj1EH2b

The Lakers leader is not as fit as he once was, which is why he might take longer to recover from injuries. Nonetheless, the Lakers will tread with caution and not risk aggravating the injury because he will be needed if they hope to make a deep playoff run.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

Without James, the Lakers have lost six games in eleven outings, which goes to show how important he is to their team. If they are to get back to winning ways, especially with Davis playing at an elite level, they will need James back in the lineup.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 2022 All-Star captain is the team's best scorer, averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 52.2% from the field.

Edited by Parimal