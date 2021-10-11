Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

LeBron James' LA Lakers will square off against the Phoenix Suns tonight in a rematch of last year's playoffs first-round Western Conference matchup, which Chris Paul and co. ended up winning. The two teams also met in a pre-season game a few days back, which was also won by the Suns by a scoreline of 117-105.

The LA Lakers will be desperate to exact revenge for their playoff loss, which saw them crash out of the postseason in six games. The LA Lakers had a stronghold on the series until Anthony Davis was injured, after which the Suns dominated the proceedings and eventually ended up reaching the NBA finals.

All eyes will be on LA Lakers talisman LeBron James tonight, who played a few minutes in the game against the Golden State Warriors. He has been rested quite often lately, and there is a chance that Frank Vogel might do so again tonight.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against Phoenix Suns?

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is active tonight, and there is a good probability that he will feature in the game against the Phoenix Suns. James played 18 minutes against the Warriors, scoring nine points, grabbing three rebounds, and dishing out two assists. Frank Vogel had mentioned earlier that Russell Westbrook and LeBron James will play at least two preseason games, and this could be the 'King's second game this preseason.

Dave McMenamin @mcten LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will make their preseason debut tonight vs. GSW, sources tell ESPN. But the Lakers will still wait to unveil their new Big 3 - Anthony Davis will rest tonight LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will make their preseason debut tonight vs. GSW, sources tell ESPN. But the Lakers will still wait to unveil their new Big 3 - Anthony Davis will rest tonight

The Phoenix Suns could prove to be a tricky opposition for the LA Lakers, as they proved in the recent preseason game and the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Chris Paul had strong games in the first preseason affair between the two sides, and Vogel will have to be wary of their threat.

When will LeBron James return?

Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

LeBron James returned to action against the Golden State Warriors and will take to the court tonight as well.

Also Read

The LA Lakers are strong favorites to win it all this season but will face stiff competition from the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar