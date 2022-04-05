Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will be visiting the Footprint Center in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Two of the next three games for the Lakers are on the road. They face the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets on the road, and the OKC Thunder at home.

The Lakers have been in a downward spiral all season long. They are currently 11th in the West and two games behind the 10th-seeded San Antonio Spurs. Their playoff aspirations have practically vanished. Even if they manage to somehow grab the final play-in spot, they have little to no chance of winning the two-road-game tournament.

James has enjoyed a good campaign individually and is leading the league in scoring with 30.3 points per game. If he maintains this pace, he will be the oldest scoring champion in NBA history. Michael Jordan set the previous record at the age of 35 in the 1997-98 season.

However, James has been missing a lot of games lately and the two superstar big men in the East have been dominating. Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo average 30.2 and 30.1 points per game, respectively, and are in the running to win the scoring title.

With only four games left in the Lakers schedule, should we expect some huge performances from the King?

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against Phoenix Suns?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers walks off the court after warming up

LeBron James is officially listed as questionable for this clash due to a sprained left ankle. This particular ankle injury has been bothering him for weeks.

He has missed four of the Lakers' last six games and averaged 40.6 minutes per game in the two matches he did play in. In those matches, James averaged 38.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 47% from the beyond the arc.

The King has been on a tear lately and Laker Nation desperately wants to see him step on the court. The team is scratching and clawing for victories and he cannot afford to miss more games. Even if they have a long shot at grabbing the 10th seed, they need to be at full force for the remainder of these games.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Lakers' injury report for tomorrow's game against the Suns lists Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and LeBron James (left ankle sprain) as questionable. Lakers' injury report for tomorrow's game against the Suns lists Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and LeBron James (left ankle sprain) as questionable.

Anthony Davis is also questionable for this game while Mason Jones and Kendrick Nunn are out.

