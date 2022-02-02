Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? | 2021-22 NBA season

With three consecutive losses, the LA Lakers need LeBron James in order to turn things around if they are to have a successful season. They are currently ranked ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 24-27 record.

Things have not panned out as the Lakers had hoped after acquisition of triple-double king Russell Westbrook. However, there is still time for them to turn it around.

With a top-four finish unlikely, the Lakers will shift their focus to achieving a top six seed and avoiding the play-in tournament. The extra rest would be beneficial considering they boast the league's oldest squad.

In order to achieve a desirable seed, they'll almost certainly need LeBron James back as soon as possible.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers?

LeBron is listed as "doubtful" heading into the tie against the Trail Blazers. He hurt his knee three games into the Lakers' six-game road trip and has been unavailable since.

Michael Corvo @michaelcorvoNBA Lakers injury report vs. Blazers confirms Vogel's comments: LeBron James is listed as doubtful.



Anthony Davis (wrist) is probable. Lakers injury report vs. Blazers confirms Vogel's comments: LeBron James is listed as doubtful.Anthony Davis (wrist) is probable. https://t.co/9Q8hq6sxqO

LeBron has been dependable for the Lakers since missing eight games earlier in the season due to a rectus abdominis strain. He put together an impressive run and leads the league in 30-point games.

When will LeBron James return?

So far, no official date has been given for LeBron's return. However, his status as "doubtful" leads to the belief that he's trending in the right direction, having been listed as "out" in the last three games.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Portland, and could be out a few more games due to irritation in left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Sides want to be cautious and allow James to return once irritation subsides. Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Portland, and could be out a few more games due to irritation in left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides want to be cautious and allow James to return once irritation subsides.

There is a chance he would feature tonight against the Trail Blazers, as the Lakers are desperate for a win, but reports suggest he might miss this game too.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

In the Lakers have lost each of the three games LeBron has missed, even with the return of Anthony Davis. They have a 5-10 record this season without LBJ on the floor.

The four-time NBA champion has averaged 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.6 steals this season, so his impact cannot be understated.

