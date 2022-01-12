Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are getting prepared for Wednesday night's game at the Sacramento Kings. After a loss Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers will try to get a win against the Kings, who have lost four straight games.

Before the Memphis loss, the Lakers (21-20) had won their previous four games. The game against the Kings (16-27) begins a two-game road trip and a stretch in which Los Angeles will play eight of its next 10 games on the road. The Lakers are seventh in the Western Conference.

During the previous five games, James averaged 33.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

LeBron James is probable for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings

LA Lakers forward LeBron James is probable for tonight's game

LeBron James is listed as probable for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings.

James has been dealing with an abdominal issue and landed on the injury report throughout the majority of the season. With an important stretch of upcoming games, it would seem likely James will suit up Wednesday night.

The Lakers' season-best four-game winning streak came after they had lost five of six. The team has been three games above .500 only once this season – on Dec. 15, when the Lakers were 16-13.

So, was the four-game run a sign they had found their groove? Or will they continue to hover around .500 as they have done all season?

After the game against the Kings, Los Angeles will head to Denver to take on the Nuggets (20-19) followed by a tough matchup next week against the Utah Jazz (28-13). After that, the Lakers will hit the road for a daunting six-game trip against opponents like the Miami Heat (25-15), Brooklyn Nets (25-14), Philadelphia 76ers (23-16) and Charlotte Hornets (22-19).

With the Lakers clawing to try to make up some ground in the West, they are going to need to continue to lean on James.

The Lakers remain just one game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21), who are ninth in the West. But they are also just 1.5 games behind the fifth-place Dallas Mavericks (22-18). The Lakers can gain some ground if they can string together wins, especially with Wednesday night's game and Saturday's matchup at the Nuggets.

Also Read Article Continues below

So far, James has dazzled, averaging 28.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 52.8%.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein