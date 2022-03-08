Is LeBron James playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? | 2021-22 NBA Season

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs. The game against San Antonio will be the first of a quick two-game road trip for the Lakers. It's going to be a big game for the Lakers, who are coming off an impressive win over the Golden State Warriors.

Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, the LA Lakers have continued to struggle with their inconsistent play on the court. After their previous win over the Warriors, the Lakers find themselves in ninth place in the Western Conference with an overall record of 28-35 this year.

Although the team has won just three of their last ten games, the Lakers will face the Spurs and Houston Rockets before a home game against the Washington Wizards, which will give the team an opportunity to string together a couple of wins.

One of the major reasons for the Lakers' upset victory over the Warriors this weekend was the play of LeBron James. The superstar forward continues to wow basketball fans with his production on the court this year for the Lakers.

James went on to finish the last game with 56 points and 10 rebounds and has continued to put up eye-opening production throughout the season. In his last six games, LeBron has gone on to average 32.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 53.4% from the field.

LeBron James is officially listed as questionable for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is currently dealing with a knee injury and the Lakers team has considered him day-to-day. It will be interesting to see if LeBron is able to play tonight, as time is running out in the regular season for the Lakers to gain some momentum in the race for the Playoffs.

With the end of the regular season just around the corner, it's going to be crucial for the Lakers to pick up as many wins as possible moving forward. The team currently finds itself 4.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for eighth place in the West, which means the team could head towards the play-in tournament in order to get into the NBA playoffs.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral LeBron James tonight:



56 points

10 rebounds

19/31 FG

6/11 3PT

12/13 FT



THE KING LeBron James tonight:56 points 10 rebounds 19/31 FG6/11 3PT12/13 FT THE KING https://t.co/IpmNFgeQhH

LeBron James has continued to shock basketball fans around the world with his play this season at the age of 37-years-old. If James can continue to produce at this type of level, then it could be the best opportunity for the Lakers to have a chance to make the NBA playoffs.

So far this season, LeBron is averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.2% from the field.

Edited by Arnav