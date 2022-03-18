Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors? | 2021-22 NBA season

The LeBron James-led LA Lakers are now the ridicule of the NBA, as every team has taken turns taunting them. With 11 consecutive road losses, the purple and gold are not doing much to help their case.

It has been a dismal showing from the Lakers since the start of the season, and it has surprisingly gotten worse. The body language of the team, especially LeBron's, shows that they are starting to give up.

In the 20-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last time out, LeBron checked out of the game several times. During one possession, he did not cross halfcourt as he could not hide his frustration with how the team was playing.

Given their poor away record (9-23), the Lakers will have a tough time navigating the rest of the season, being that nine of the 13 remaining games will be on the road. Later tonight, they will take on the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, and the fans will hope to sleep LeBron turn on the jets.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors?

Ahead of tonight's game against the Raptors, LeBron is listed as "questionable" with knee soreness. He has been a regular on the Lakers injury report for the same since January 27 but has missed only six games in the period.

There is a decent chance he will suit up tonight as the Lakers go in search of a win. He dropped multiple 50-point games while nursing the injury, so he should be good to go against the Raptors.

When will LeBron James return?

At this point, it is safe to say LeBron has already made his return from the injury. However, he is not 100% fit yet.

The four-time All-Star has said that only rest will help him completely recover, but he will likely not get that till the offseason.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

While there might be no hope for the Lakers to contend for the championship, they cannot be written out with LeBron on the team. Many are still hopeful of a turnaround, and that is possible with a healthy LeBron and Anthony Davis.

The worst record for a LeBron team since the ‘03 Cavs. The Lakers have fallen to 29-40.The worst record for a LeBron team since the ‘03 Cavs. The Lakers have fallen to 29-40.The worst record for a LeBron team since the ‘03 Cavs. 😳 https://t.co/bCq7vGld9h

With the losses coming thick and fast, it is difficult to see LeBron's impact. However, their season would have been a lot worse if the 18-time All-Star had not delivered for the team. LeBron is currently the third-best scorer in the league (29.5) and would undoubtedly be in the MVP conversation if his team were ranked higher in the Western Conference standings.

