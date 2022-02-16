Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? | 2021-22 NBA season

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is having an exceptional season, averaging 29.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. Unfortunately, his brilliance has not been reflected in his team's results as they are currently ranked ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 26-31 record.

Much of the blame has gone to Russell Westbrook for his disappointing performances this far. But some of the blame has fallen James' way for putting together an aged team.

The Lakers will have to figure things out with their current roster for a shot at contending for a championship. While finishing in the play-in bracket will not be ideal, they could shock the NBA community by going on a deep run in the playoffs, especially if they get healthy.

With only three wins in their last ten outings, the Lakers will be desperate to get some more checks in the win column. To achieve that, a healthy LeBron James might be the key, which is why fans would like to know his status ahead of tonight's game against the Utah Jazz.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz?

The Lakers captain is listed as "questionable" ahead of tonight's game against the Jazz due to knee soreness. He missed five games after sustaining the injury but has since managed to play through it.

Although James has not 100% recovered from the left knee soreness, there is a high chance he will feature in tonight's matchup. He has started their last four games and will likely start get the nod tonight against the Jazz.

When will LeBron James return?

Given what we've seen in the past few days, it is safe to say James has already made his return. However, he is yet to be removed from the team's injury report.

Regardless, the medical staff will remain cautious to avoid re-aggravating the injury, especially with the playoffs drawing nearer.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

Even with James on the court, the Lakers have not had much success. But that does not take away from the impact he has on the team.

Without James, the Lakers have managed only six wins in 17 outings. His scoring, court vision, and leadership attributes are irreplaceable, which is why their best chance of winning is with the four-time NBA champ on the floor.

