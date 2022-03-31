Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? | 2021-22 NBA season

It has been a disappointing season for the LA Lakers and LeBron James, who are at risk of missing the playoffs. It is ironic, especially seeing as the team was built with the hope of contending for the 2022 NBA title.

Injuries and underwhelming performances, among other things, are the principal causative factors for the Lakers' poor campaign. Anthony Davis has featured in only 37 games, while Russell Westbrook, who was brought in as a third star, has performed well below expectations.

The Lakers have managed only 31 wins so far this season, and are currently occupying the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They will face off against the Utah Jazz later tonight for them to maintain their spot in the standings.

Given how important LeBron is to the team, his availability is a source of concern as fans would like to know if their best player will be available to help keep their playoff hopes alive.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz?

LeBron James #6, Anthony Davis #3 and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers watch pla

According to the Lakers' latest injury report, LeBron is listed as "out" with an ankle injury ahead of their matchup with the Jazz. He sprained his ankle in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, which ended in a loss despite holding a 20+ points lead.

The Lakers captain has struggled with several injuries throughout the season, with this being the latest. His unavailability will perhaps be the final blow to the Lakers' disappointing season.

When will LeBron James return?

LeBron is known to play through injuries, as he has previously done severally throughout his illustrious career. Before rolling his ankle, he was playing with a sore knee but pushed through.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops LeBron James in his last 4 games:



37.8 PPG

9.5 RPG

7.5 APG

56% FG LeBron James in his last 4 games:37.8 PPG9.5 RPG7.5 APG56% FG https://t.co/YYKOdLfs1Z

However, considering the severity of the injury, it is unclear when LBJ will be ready to go again. For him to have any chance of playing for the remainder of the season, his status has to be upgraded first.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

The LA Lakers are having an incredibly horrid season, but LeBron has been sensational. He is currently the leading scorer in the league (30.1) and could become the oldest player in league history to win a scoring title.

Unfortunately, as per league rules, he has to play at least 70% of the team's total games. That means LeBron will have to play at least 58 games this season.

So far, the four-time scoring champ has played 55 games and led the purple and gold to 25 victories. He will have to feature in at least three of the Lakers' last seven games.

The Lakers are currently fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament, and their best chance of securing a spot is with LBJ on the floor.

Edited by Arnav