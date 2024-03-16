Is LeBron James playing tonight against Warriors? Latest on 4x MVP's status (March 16)

LA Lakers forward LeBron James is questionable for the upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena.

The four-time NBA champion played in Wednesday's 120-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings on the road.

James logged 40 minutes, notching 18 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists with two steals. However, his shooting was subpar, as the King's defense limited the all-time scoring leader to shooting 6-16 from the field and 2-8 from beyond the arc, resulting in a -10 net rating.

The Lakers' (36-31) upcoming matchup carries immense significance, as they currently hold just one spot ahead of the 10th-ranked Warriors (34-31) in the Western Conference standings.

With only 17 games remaining in the regular season, each game holds significant value for the former champions as they strive to secure a spot in the playoffs.

What happened to LeBron James?

In the 130-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings on March 6, LeBron James left the game during the fourth quarter and headed to the locker room. As a result, he was sidelined for the subsequent game against the Milwaukee Bucks, initially listed as questionable before being ruled out.

Although LeBron didn't exhibit any visible signs of limping during the game, his foot injury was still causing him discomfort.

James has been dealing with a left foot issue for the past two months, requiring constant care and treatment. He decided to sit out the LA Lakers' first game following the All-Star break to focus on his rehabilitation after playing only 14 minutes in the All-Star game.

Despite missing two games since then, LeBron has consistently appeared on the injury report and has missed nine games this season due to calf and ankle woes.

LeBron James stats vs Golden State Warriors

King James has played the Warriors 58 times in his career, going 31-27. He has averaged 27.5 points 8.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists on 49.6% shooting from the field, including 38.0% from beyond the arc and 69.7% from the free-throw line.

James was absent for the second game against the Warriors at the Chase Center this season.

However, in the previous matchup where he played, James delivered a phenomenal performance. He recorded an impressive triple-double with 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in a thrilling 145-144 overtime victory.