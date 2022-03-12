Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? | 2021-22 NBA season

The LeBron James-led LA Lakers are fighting to salvage something from what's been a disappointing season. They have played seven games since returning from the All-Star break and have managed only one win.

Pointing fingers at this stage will not do any good as they are stuck with their current roster. While many believe they could have had a better run with Anthony Davis healthy, he did not dominate in the 37 games he played.

Even as the Lakers (28-37) are woeful defensively, surrendering 113.2 points per game, their offense has been worse. The bulk of the heavy lifting has been left to 37-year-old LeBron James. While he is doing an outstanding job individually, the team is still suffering.

The Lakers will try to get back to winning Friday night as they take on the Washington Wizards, who are 11th in the East. Fans know their best chance of winning is with LeBron, which is why his availability is a source of concern.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers drives to the basket between Jonathan Kuminga (00) and Jordan Poole (3) of the Golden State Warriors

According to the NBA's injury report, LeBron James is listed as "questionable" with knee soreness ahead of the game against the Wizards on Friday night. The Lakers captain has been managing the injury for a while, saying that only rest will help him return to full health.

DK Nation @dklive NBA INJURY ALERT: Lakers SF LeBron James (knee) is questionable Friday vs. the Wizards. NBA INJURY ALERT: Lakers SF LeBron James (knee) is questionable Friday vs. the Wizards. https://t.co/20Bw5mGVOl

Unfortunately for James, the four-time NBA champ does not have that luxury, as he gives the Lakers their best chance of staying in the top 10.

When will LeBron James return?

It is unclear whether James will suit up as he is a game-time decision. He played 39 minutes in the 124-116 win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. But then he was left out of the lineup for the next game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral LeBron James tonight:



56 points

10 rebounds

19/31 FG

6/11 3PT

12/13 FT



THE KING LeBron James tonight:56 points 10 rebounds 19/31 FG6/11 3PT12/13 FT THE KING https://t.co/IpmNFgeQhH

Things did not get any easier for LBJ, who had to play 45 minutes in the 139-130 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. There is a chance he might be sidelined to avoid overstressing the knee and risking long-term injury.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

James has come under fire for not being clutch as he often gives up the chance to take the last shot. Although he tries to make the best play, which often involves passing to a wide-open teammate, fans feel he should take matters into his hands.

Nonetheless, LeBron's impact in games is immeasurable. He is by far the best player on the team and is their best chance of winning.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein